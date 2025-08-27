Sebi clears runway for SIFs, with first schemes set to enter market soon

The first set of specialised investment funds (SIFs) may soon hit the market as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun issuing approvals.

Quant Mutual Fund (MF), which will offer SIFs under the ‘qsif’ brand, is set to launch the qsif Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund and the qsif Equity Long-Short Fund in the latter half of September.

At least one more fund house has already received Sebi’s nod, while two others are close to securing approval, according to senior MF executives.

SIFs allow fund houses to run complex strategies such as long-short equity and debt schemes.