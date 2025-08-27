Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Sebi clears runway for SIFs, with first schemes set to enter market soon

Sebi clears runway for SIFs, with first schemes set to enter market soon

Distribution capabilities, now limited, will gain strength over time, say MF officials

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
premium

Several AMCs eyeing an SIF entry have been holding online sessions to help distributors clear the examination. | File Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first set of specialised investment funds (SIFs) may soon hit the market as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun issuing approvals.
 
Quant Mutual Fund (MF), which will offer SIFs under the ‘qsif’ brand, is set to launch the qsif Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund and the qsif Equity Long-Short Fund in the latter half of September.
 
At least one more fund house has already received Sebi’s nod, while two others are close to securing approval, according to senior MF executives.
 
SIFs allow fund houses to run complex strategies such as long-short equity and debt schemes.
Topics : SEBI Markets News Mutual Funds industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon