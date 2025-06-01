SIP AUM surges to a record high even as account count shrinks, shows data

Mutual fund (MF) assets linked to systematic investment plans (SIPs) climbed to an all-time high of ₹13.9 trillion in April, even as the number of active accounts dropped 14 per cent from the peak.

The previous record of ₹13.8 trillion was set in September 2024. Assets under management then declined for five straight months, bottoming out at ₹12.4 trillion in February 2025.

According to fund executives, the slide was largely due to mark-to-market losses in equity funds, with SIP inflows holding steady. Roughly 80 per cent of SIP flows are routed into active equity schemes.

The market correction that began