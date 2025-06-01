Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SIP AUM surges to a record high even as account count shrinks, shows data

SIP AUM surges to a record high even as account count shrinks, shows data

Streamline their portfolio, cut flab, build muscle - ₹13.9 trillion strong

While the correction curbed lump-sum investments, SIP flows remained resilient despite 14 million net account closures between January and April 2025.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Mutual fund (MF) assets linked to systematic investment plans (SIPs) climbed to an all-time high of ₹13.9 trillion in April, even as the number of active accounts dropped 14 per cent from the peak.
 
The previous record of ₹13.8 trillion was set in September 2024. Assets under management then declined for five straight months, bottoming out at ₹12.4 trillion in February 2025.
 
According to fund executives, the slide was largely due to mark-to-market losses in equity funds, with SIP inflows holding steady. Roughly 80 per cent of SIP flows are routed into active equity schemes.
 
The market correction that began
