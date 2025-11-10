Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Smart beta funds lose traction on performance slump, shows data

Smart beta funds lose traction on performance slump, shows data

The decline in flows coincide with a slump in performance of such schemes in comparison to other passive equity schemes

Mutual Funds, funds, stock market trading
premium

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smart beta funds, which had seen a sharp rise in investor interest amid a slew of fund launches in 2023-24, have witnessed a decline in traction over the past year, with the formula-based schemes struggling to perform in a volatile market environment.
According to an analysis by DSP Mutual Fund (MF), the flows into smart beta funds, which has risen in recent years to about 
9 per cent of the total equity MF flows in February 2025, is now down to less than 1 per cent. 
These mutual fund (MF) schemes, often described as a middle ground between active and passive investing,
Topics : Mutual Funds funds stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon