Somerset may close third healthcare fund worth $250 mn by October

The final close is expected next month, with the fund on track to potentially exceed its target.

Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Healthcare-focused private equity (PE) firm Somerset Indus Capital may get a final close for its third investment fund by October this year, with a top executive of the firm saying that the fund is expected to cross commitments worth $250 million.
 
“We are pretty much signing up there. We may cross it by about 10 per cent, making the fund reach $275 million in commitments,” Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners, told Business Standard. Somerset generally invests in first-generation entrepreneurs through growth equity cheques of $15 million to $40 million, in domains such as healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals and
