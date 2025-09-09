Somerset may close third healthcare fund worth $250 mn by October

Healthcare-focused private equity (PE) firm Somerset Indus Capital may get a final close for its third investment fund by October this year, with a top executive of the firm saying that the fund is expected to cross commitments worth $250 million.

“We are pretty much signing up there. We may cross it by about 10 per cent, making the fund reach $275 million in commitments,” Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners, told Business Standard. Somerset generally invests in first-generation entrepreneurs through growth equity cheques of $15 million to $40 million, in domains such as healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals and