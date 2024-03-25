Tracking paths of midcap, smallcap funds through their 6-year journey

Smallcap and midcap funds are in the spotlight. There are heated arguments on whether they have peaked or there is more steam left in them.

Are they attracting more than their fair share of inflows? Will they be able to meet the redemption requests in case of a sudden fall in markets?



We analyse their performance in 2018 — when markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) first introduced the categorisation norms.



We will also study the latest stress test results to gauge whether these questions really matter for investors who remain invested for long and how is