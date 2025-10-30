Vested Finance opens global mutual fund access to retail investors

Vested Finance, an investment platform that enables Indian investors to buy US stocks, has broadened its product suite to provide access to global mutual funds (MFs).

According to the company, it is the first and only platform in India to allow direct investments in international funds by retail investors. The minimum ticket size is $10.

The company said it has tied up with global fund platforms to provide access to over 50 international schemes domiciled in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and Luxembourg. The initial offerings include active and passive funds across asset classes from DSP, BlackRock, Vanguard, Goldman