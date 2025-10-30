Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Vested Finance opens global mutual fund access to retail investors

Vested Finance opens global mutual fund access to retail investors

To allow investments in schemes based in US, other markets under LRS

flexicap funds, mutual fund inflows, AUM, Rs 5 trillion, equity mutual funds, investor trends, Parag Parikh, HDFC Flexicap Fund, sectoral funds, thematic funds, SIP inflows, investment strategy, largecap bias, midcap funds, smallcap funds
premium

Mutual Funds | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vested Finance, an investment platform that enables Indian investors to buy US stocks, has broadened its product suite to provide access to global mutual funds (MFs).
 
According to the company, it is the first and only platform in India to allow direct investments in international funds by retail investors. The minimum ticket size is $10.
 
The company said it has tied up with global fund platforms to provide access to over 50 international schemes domiciled in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and Luxembourg. The initial offerings include active and passive funds across asset classes from DSP, BlackRock, Vanguard, Goldman
Topics : Mutual Funds industry Mutual funds investors mutual funds investments Mutual Funds Mutual funds MFs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon