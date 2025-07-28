MF investor growth slows to 5.2% in H1 2025 amid market volatility

New investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) slowed substantially in calendar year 2025 as the rise in equity market volatility reduced the appeal of equity schemes.

The unique MF investor count rose only 5.2 per cent in the first six months of 2025, compared to a nearly 12 per cent increase in the same period last year.

The total number of unique investors is mapped by the total permanent account number (PAN) registrations.

The industry had a total of 55.3 million unique investors as of June 2025, up from 52.6 million in December 2024.

The pace of investor additions, according