MF investor growth slows to 5.2% in H1 2025 amid market volatility

MF investor growth slows to 5.2% in H1 2025 amid market volatility

Investor count rises 5.2% in H1 2025, a sharp slowdown from 12% in the same period last year, as equity market volatility and fewer NFOs weigh on mutual fund inflows

The assets under management (AUM) linked to SIP accounts also rose to a new high of Rs 15.3 trillion in June. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) slowed substantially in calendar year 2025 as the rise in equity market volatility reduced the appeal of equity schemes.
 
The unique MF investor count rose only 5.2 per cent in the first six months of 2025, compared to a nearly 12 per cent increase in the same period last year.
 
The total number of unique investors is mapped by the total permanent account number (PAN) registrations.
 
The industry had a total of 55.3 million unique investors as of June 2025, up from 52.6 million in December 2024.
 
The pace of investor additions, according
