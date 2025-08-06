Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

These three rate-sensitive stocks across auto, bank and realty sectors can potentially rally up to 20% in the near-term, suggest technical charts.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
premium

Technical charts show that Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and Sobha look strong on charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of auto, bank and realty companies were in focus on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the key policy rates untouched in the August review meeting.  The RBI-MPC left repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, and maintained a 'Neutral' stance. The RBI-MPC, however, lowered core inflation projection for FY26 to 3.1 per cent form 3.7 per cent earlier. READ MORE  Against this background, here are 3 rate-sensitive stocks across the auto, bank and realty sectors that look strong on technical charts and can potentially
Topics : Market technicals RBI Policy Rate sensitive shares Rate sensitive stocks TVS Motor Company Sobha Bank of Baroda Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon