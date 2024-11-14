45 new stocks in F&O segment expected to trigger churn in Nifty, Sensex

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced adding 45 new stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment from November 29. The addition of new companies to the derivatives segment – for the first time since January 2022 – is expected to trigger a churn in popular indices, including the benchmark Nifty 50 and the Sensex.

In the list of 45 stocks, the largest in terms of market capitalisation are Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Avenue Supermarts (Dmart), Adani Green Energy, Zomato and Jio Financial Services.

Despite meeting size criteria, some stocks are not part of the Nifty and Sensex due