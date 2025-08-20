Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 5 hotel stocks with up to 20% upside potential; check list, details here

5 hotel stocks with up to 20% upside potential; check list, details here

Technical charts suggest that share price of ITC Hotels, Indian Hotels, Taj GVK, Lemon Tree and Chalet Hotels could see up to 20 per cent upside from here.

ITC Hotels
premium

Hotel stocks are likely to trend with a positive bias, say charts. (File Photo: ITC Hotels)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hotels were seen buzzing in trade on Wednesday with gains up to 6 per cent even as the benchmark indices witnessed tepid moves.  Lemon Tree surged nearly 6 per cent to ₹157 and was among the top movers. Chalet Hotels, Indian Hotels, Chalet Hotels, EIH, Kamat Hotels and Taj GVK were among the other prominent gainers, up over 3 per cent each.  Analysts attributed the gains at these counters to a likely healthy demand outlook for India's hospitality and tourism industry supported by rising travel demand, increasing domestic consumption, and sustained investment in infrastructure and services.
Topics : hotel stocks Hotel sector Market technicals ITC Hotels stock market trading stock market bets Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock Picks Stock tips Indian Hotels Company Trading calls Taj GVK Hotels Indian Hotels Trading strategies Lemon Tree Hotels stock Chalet Hotels
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon