5 hotel stocks with up to 20% upside potential; check list, details here

Shares of Hotels were seen buzzing in trade on Wednesday with gains up to 6 per cent even as the benchmark indices witnessed tepid moves. Lemon Tree surged nearly 6 per cent to ₹157 and was among the top movers. Chalet Hotels, Indian Hotels, Chalet Hotels, EIH, Kamat Hotels and Taj GVK were among the other prominent gainers, up over 3 per cent each. Analysts attributed the gains at these counters to a likely healthy demand outlook for India's hospitality and tourism industry supported by rising travel demand, increasing domestic consumption, and sustained investment in infrastructure and services.