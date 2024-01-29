505 BSE stocks locked in upper circuits; Shakti Pumps, HPIL, BPL zoom 20%

One out of 9 stocks or as many as 505 stocks were locked in their respective maximum upper limit on the BSE in Monday's trade as of 02:14 pm. This came as benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1.6 per cent to 71,851.

Shakti Pumps (India), Hindprakash Industries (HPIL), BPL, Oswal Agro Mills, Manugraph India, Aban Offshore, Oswal Greentech, Urja Global and Infibeam Avenues were among the 21 stocks that were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit.

IFCI, MSTC, Texmo Pipes & Products, Punjab Communications, Jindal Photo and Manaksia Steels were among the 17 stocks that were frozen