9 foreign reinsurers in talks to enter GIFT City through IIO route

As many as nine new foreign reinsurers, including Saudi Re, Kuwait Re, African Re and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), among others, are in advanced stages to set up their IFSC insurance offices (IIOs) in GIFT City, according to sources aware of the development.

There are also 10 reinsurers who are in their preliminary stages of discussion.

Recently, Seoul-based reinsurer Korean Reinsurance Company (Korean Re) received approval to set up shop in GIFT City in November 2025, to operate its IIO.

In response to Business Standard's query, Saudi Re said, “India’s