Aarti Drugs, Balrampur: 5 stocks that can surge up to 66% in Samvat 2080

The market will welcome Samvat 2080 on Sunday, Novemeber 12, with a traditional one-hour Muhurat trading session in the evening between 06:15 PM - 07:15 PM on the occasion of Diwali.

While, the overall mood remains upbeat given India's strong outperformance compared to the global peers both in terms of market performance and economic growth, experts do warn of likely volatility owing to the uncertain geopolitical developments and general elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty are all set to close Samvat 2079 with gains of around 10 per cent each. In the broader market, among the Nifty 500 stocks, two stocks namely FACT and Jindal Saw delivered over 500 per cent returns from last Diwali to this. Further, 12 stocks