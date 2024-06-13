Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ACC, BSE: This tech indicator shows more gains for 5 Nifty MidCap stocks

The MACD - a key momentum oscillator has turned favourable for these 5 Nifty MidCap stocks, with charts indicating a likely upside of up to 15% ahead.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE MidCap 150 index has rallied over 5 per cent so far this June, amid optimism over continued fiscal consolidation and reforms in the country following the re-election of the Modi-government.

Meanwhile, the NSE benchmark index has gained 3.5 per cent in the same period. Both the Nifty and the Nifty MidCap indices are quoting at record high levels at present.

Meanwhile, more than 100 stocks on the NSE across market capitalisation are also trading at record high levels. 

Given the underlying bullish bias, here are five Nifty MidCap stocks that can potentially rally up to 15 per cent
Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Nifty Midcap 100 stocks stocks technical analysis Trading strategies ACC BSE stocks IDBI Motilal Oswal Financial technical charts technical analysis Stocks to buy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon