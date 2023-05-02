Adani Ent, ACC: Charts indicate positive trend in select Adani Group stocks

Shares of Adani group will be in spotlight on Tuesday after SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) sought an extension of over six months to conclude its probe into the allegations levelled against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research.
Shares of Adani Group have seen a smart recovery since March, after the onslaught seen in January and February of this year. Adani Enterprises is up 90 per cent, Adani Green Energy has soared 116 per cent, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone recovered 72 per cent, Adani Power gained 69 per cent, Adani Transmission rallied 60 per cent, while Adani Total Gas rebounded 38 per cent and Adani Wilmar improved 25 per cent from their respective lows in recent times.
Likewise, Ambuja Cements rallied 25 per cent, while ACC merely managed to scale 10 per cent.
