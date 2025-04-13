Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After the glitter, a retreat: Gold ETFs log first pullback in 11 months

After the glitter, a retreat: Gold ETFs log first pullback in 11 months

₹77 crore exit halts golden run driven by record inflows

Analysts pointed to profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing as key factors, particularly amid a correction in the equity market

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their first outflow in nearly a year as investors cashed in profits following a sharp price increase.
 
According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold ETFs recorded a net outflow of ₹77 crore in March, after strong net inflows of ₹1,980 crore in February.
 
Analysts pointed to profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing as key factors, particularly amid a correction in the equity market.
 
“The dip is a result of profit-taking by investors following a sustained rally in gold prices. Some investors also rebalanced their portfolios by reducing exposure to gold, leading to temporary outflows
