Algo trading: Can Sebi's draft rules curb fraud, ensure level playing field

It started with a profit of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for every trading session the first few days. Then came the offer for a lifetime subscription for Rs 53,000. And steady losses ever since.

A user posted the case on social media platform Reddit. They were unable to convince a friend that the company selling the algorithmic trading platform was a fraud. What followed was a string of comments from users who had suffered a similar fate. One user had lost Rs 40,000 in a fortnight. Another complained of paying Rs 60,000 to a provider and then being unable