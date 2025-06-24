Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

The news that Amazon India has launched diagnostic services in select metro cities in partnership with the unlisted Orange Health Labs has led to a look at the competitive intensity in healthcare services.

Listed companies in the space such as Dr Lal Path Labs, Metropolis Health, Thyrocare, Vijaya, and Krsnaa have all seen double-digit stock price corrections over the last 6-9 months.

Orange Health Labs was founded in 2020 and raised $12 million in December 2024. It has an estimated annual revenue run rate of ₹100 crore and promises doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes and, for routine tests, digital