Home / Markets / News / Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

The differential between the common tests offered by incumbents and new entrants is just about 5-10 per cent which isn't going to move the needle much in this business

(Photo: Reuters)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The news that Amazon India has launched diagnostic services in select metro cities in partnership with the unlisted Orange Health Labs has led to a look at the competitive intensity in healthcare services.
 
Listed companies in the space such as Dr Lal Path Labs, Metropolis Health, Thyrocare, Vijaya, and Krsnaa have all seen double-digit stock price corrections over the last 6-9 months.
 
Orange Health Labs was founded in 2020 and raised $12 million in December 2024. It has an estimated annual revenue run rate of ₹100 crore and promises doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes and, for routine tests, digital
