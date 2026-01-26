Amid retail pullback, proprietary firms gained as trading softened in 2025
Retail investors stepped back in 2025 as trading volumes softened, allowing proprietary desks and institutions to gain market share on the NSE
Khushboo Tiwari
With trading activity seeing moderation in 2025, investor participation witnessed a sharp reshaping, with proprietary traders and institutions gaining ground as retail investors stepped back, according to a Market Pulse report published by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
