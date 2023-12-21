Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet on sustained pax growth, low oil prices

According to IndiGo's management, over 40 aircraft were grounded till September due to P&W engine issues

Airline stocks have been soaring high as a steep decline in crude oil price, along with steady passenger traffic, has turned analysts positive on InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet.

On December 20, shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) hit a record high of Rs 3,009 on the BSE, having surged 42.4 per cent year-to-date (YTD). Those of SpiceJet, meanwhile, hit a 52-week high of Rs 69.20 on December 19, having zoomed 55.45 per cent YTD.