Analysts favour defensive bets as hedge against equity market downturn

From defensives, Nifty Pharma index has led gains so far in calendar year 2024 with a surge of 11 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, which is up 4 per cent while Nifty FMCG has shed 6 per cent

Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

The recent market downturn led by broader indices is making analysts favour defensive sectors on bets that the current volatility will continue in the near term.

Defensive stocks are those that tend to hold up better than the overall market during periods of volatility or economic weakness. 

The Nifty50 index is now down over 2 per cent from its all-time high of 22,527 it touched on March 11. The losses in the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices from their record highs made on Feb 8 are sharper at 6 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. 

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

