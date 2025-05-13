Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Antfin sells 4% stake in Paytm; General Atlantic offloads 10% stake

Antfin sells 4% stake in Paytm; General Atlantic offloads 10% stake

Antfin mopped up ₹2,104 crore from the share sale. Shares of Paytm last closed at ₹857, down 1.13 per cent. At the end of March 2025 quarter, Antfin held 9.85 per cent stake in Paytm

Paytm

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Antfin Netherlands Holding on Tuesday divested 4 per cent stake in One 97 Communications (Paytm) through a block deals. The China-headquartered firm sold a total of 25.2 million shares in two equal tranches of at ₹826 apiece and ₹823.3 apiece, data showed. Antfin mopped up ₹2,104 crore from the share sale. Shares of Paytm last closed at ₹857, down 1.13 per cent. At the end of March 2025 quarter, Antfin held 9.85 per cent stake in Paytm. 
 

General Atlantic offloads 10% stake in KFin Tech

 

Private equity major General Atlantic on Tuesday divested 10 per cent stake in KFin Technologies for ₹1,790 crore. It sold 17.2 million shares at ₹1,041 apiece. Shares of KFin fell 6.3 per cent in secondary market trading to ₹1,048. At the end of March 2025 quarter, General Atlantic held close to 33 per cent stake in KFin, which is a registrar and transfer agent. 

 

- BS REPORTER

More From This Section

PremiumABB India

High valuation may cap significant upside in ABB India's stock

share market, stock market

Markets fall after posting biggest single-day gain in four years

Premiumdr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Margin pressures, growth triggers to weigh on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Groww

Groww Invest pays over ₹34 Lakh to settle Sebi case linked to tech glitch

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Tragic Tuesday: Sensex tanks 1300 pts; Why did stock market crash today?

Topics : Paytm One 97 Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon