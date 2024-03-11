Are the Nifty PSU indices staring at up to 15% fall from current levels?

Amid the current fall in mid-and small-cap counters in the last three trading sessions, stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs), too, have taken a beating with the Nifty PSE, Nifty CPSE and the Nifty PSU Bank slipping 1.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

In comparison, the Nifty50, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices lost 0.1 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively during this period, shows data.

Despite the fall, the key PSU indices are clinging on to the key moving averages such as the 20-days moving average (DMA), 50-DMA and 100-DMA,