AMCs' contribution to backstop fund for debt mutual funds tops target

The contribution from asset management companies (AMCs) has surpassed the Rs 3,000 crore target for the creation of a Rs 33,000 crore backstop facility for debt mutual funds (MFs). The initial corpus for the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) is nearly Rs 3,100 crore, according to multiple government officials and AMC executives.

“The fund is operational now. The required corpus has been raised by AMCs and the remaining part (Rs 30,000 crore) is in the form of a guarantee from the government which will be activated only in case of a credit event,” explained D P Singh, joint CEO and deputy MD, SBI MF.

The fund, set up as an alternate investment fund (AIF), was launched by Finance Minister