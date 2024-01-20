Sensex (    %)
                        
At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

LIC stock news: In the past one month, the market price of LIC has zoomed 25 per cent as compared to less than 2 per cent gain in the benchmark index

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) hit an all-time high of Rs 948, ralling 5 per cent on the BSE in Saturday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range bound market, amid heavy volumes. The stock of the state-owned insurer surpassed its previous high of Rs 920, which it touched on its listing day on May 17, 2022.

In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 71,699 at 01:41 PM. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 6.6 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past one month,

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

