Auto rally doesn't downshift as Q3 outlook stays steady on firm demand

The Nifty Auto index touched record highs twice this week on expectations that demand has stayed strong after the festival season, helped by goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, easing inflation, and the wedding cycle. This follows a strong second quarter (July–September/Q2), where most automakers reported double-digit volume growth across segments.

The Nifty Auto index is the second-best performer among major sectoral indices over the past year, up 21 per cent. Three stocks drove much of the rise with gains above 45 per cent: Eicher Motors (46.5 per cent), TVS Motor Company (46.2 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki India