Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Auto rally doesn't downshift as Q3 outlook stays steady on firm demand

Auto rally doesn't downshift as Q3 outlook stays steady on firm demand

Strong order books keep automakers driving past slowdown fears

auto sector, passenger vehicles
premium

Beyond domestic demand, brokerages expect additional growth from improving exports of two-wheelers (2Ws) and passenger vehicles (PVs).

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Nifty Auto index touched record highs twice this week on expectations that demand has stayed strong after the festival season, helped by goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, easing inflation, and the wedding cycle. This follows a strong second quarter (July–September/Q2), where most automakers reported double-digit volume growth across segments. 
The Nifty Auto index is the second-best performer among major sectoral indices over the past year, up 21 per cent. Three stocks drove much of the rise with gains above 45 per cent: Eicher Motors (46.5 per cent), TVS Motor Company (46.2 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki India
Topics : Industry Report Nifty Auto index Automakers Q3 results Eicher Motors TVS Motor Company Maruti Suzuki India Ashok Leyland Hero MotoCorp Passenger Vehicles commercial vehicle stock markets GST rate cuts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon