Auto stocks drive ₹3 trillion market capitalisation surge on GST cut

Indian automakers have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s move to slash consumption taxes with expectations of stronger demand lifting their profit outlook.

The Nifty Auto index, which tracks 15 auto firms, has added nearly ₹3 trillion ($34 billion) in market capitalisation since August 15, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the government’s plan to lower goods and services tax (GST) in the steepest reduction in a decade.

The index has jumped 12.7 per cent since then, far outpacing the 1 per cent gain in the broader Nifty 50 during the same period. Overall market sentiment was