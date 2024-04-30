Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto, tyre shares on a roll; Nifty Auto, M&M scale new highs; here's why

Auto, tyre stock update: Shares of auto and tyre makers rallied up to 5 per cent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, lifting the Nifty Auto index to a new all-time high on upbeat outlook.

Mahindra XUV 3XO
Premium

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of automobiles and tyre companies were in demand and rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade owing to a healthy outlook. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Apollo Tyres, MRF, Balkrishna Industries, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto were trading higher in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

The S&P BSE Auto index hit a new high at 51,389.34, gaining 2.3 per cent in intra-day trades. At 11:13 am; the auto index was the top sectoral gainer, up 2 per cent, as compared to 0.4 per cent
Topics : Nifty Auto index Mahindra & Mahindra auto stocks Auto sector tyre stocks Apollo Tyres stock Bajaj Auto MRF TVS Motor Company Hero MotoCorp stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon