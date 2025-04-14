Automobiles to pharma & healthcare: Earnings winter to persist in Q4FY25

Brokerages expect a further slowdown in Indian firms’ revenue and earnings growth in Q4FY25, following low single-digit growth in the preceding three quarters, as factors like weak consumer demand and credit growth linger on. Here’s a detailed earnings preview of the 50 biggest firms across key sectors

Automobiles

* Volume growth moderated across most segments barring tractors, which had the benefit of a lower base

* Revenue growth is expected to be in high single digits for the sector while margins may remain at year-ago levels

* Though there have been price hikes, the flattish profitability is