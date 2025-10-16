Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Improving asset quality, growth outlook brighten Axis Bank's prospects

Improving asset quality, growth outlook brighten Axis Bank's prospects

Axis Bank's Q2FY26 profit falls amid higher provisions, but asset quality and loan growth show steady improvement

Axis Bank, Axis
premium

Other income declined 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y and down 9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,630 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank reported a sharp drop in net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) on higher provisions and weak operating profit growth while revenue growth was moderate. But loan growth and deposit growth improved to double-digits year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and asset quality also improved with the gross non-performing loan or NPL ratio moving down. 
While net interest margin (NIM) declined marginally, it was better than consensus. Slippages also declined. Credit costs for the quarter stood at ₹3,500 crore (around 130 basis points of loans, annualised) for Q2FY26, down from 150 basis points in Q1FY26.
The reported Q2FY26
Topics : The Compass Axis Bank Axis Bank results Q2 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon