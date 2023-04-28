close

Axis Bank shares slide 3% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Global brokerage Jefferies has initiated coverage on Axis Bank stock with a target price of Rs 1,150

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Axis Bank Q4 result review: A higher-than-expected net loss by Axis Bank in the January to March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23) sent its shares nosediving 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade.
 
At 11:41 AM, the stock of the Mumbai-based lender was down 2.89 per cent at Rs 855.6 apiece as against 0.10 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, but 0.56 per cent dip in the S&P BSE Bankex index. 
 
That said, despite the Rs 5,728.42-crore net loss in Q4FY23 (vs Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 2,531.60-crore net profit), analysts remain bullish on the lender as it is running several transformational initiatives, targeting the sustainability of the growth.

Axis Bank

Topics : Axis Bank Q4 Results Markets Buzzing stocks Axis Bank shares Brokerages

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

