Bajaj Group tops Rs 10 trn m-cap; Key levels to watch out on major stocks

Among individual shares, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv look ripe for further upside, while Bajaj Auto may witness some consolidation in the near-term, hint charts.

Bajaj Finance
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
As the equity benchmark indices scaled new heights on Monday backed by a broad-based buying post a decisive verdict in favour of the BJP in 3 out of 4 major state elections, shares of Bajaj Group too achieved a historic feat on December 04.

The combined market capitalisation of five listed Bajaj group of companies topped the Rs 10-trillion (Rs 10 lakh crore) mark for the first-time ever. In the process, joining the elite league of other Groups such as Tata, Reliance, HDFC and Adani, who hold market cap in excess of Rs 10 trillion.

Given the current exuberance at the Bajaj Group counters, here's a quick technical check on the key levels to watch out on these stocks:

Topics : Market Outlook Bajaj Group Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Finance Bajaj Auto Bajaj Electricals Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts Stocks to buy

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

