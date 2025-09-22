Balanced advantage funds steadily load up on equities as valuations ease

Equity allocation in balanced advantage funds (BAFs), which dynamically shift between equity and debt based on market conditions, has edged higher over the past year, with most schemes now being predominantly invested in equities.

The net equity exposure of BAFs had dipped to low levels last August as soaring equity market valuations tilted the risk-reward scale towards debt.

Fast forward to now: the top five schemes in the category (excluding Edelweiss BAF, which follows a contrarian allocation model) had an average net equity exposure of 55.5 per cent at the end of August, up from 42.8 per cent a year