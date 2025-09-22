Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Balanced advantage funds steadily load up on equities as valuations ease

Balanced advantage funds steadily load up on equities as valuations ease

Equity exposure of most schemes now above 50%

Majority of the larger balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raised their equity exposure in October after trimming the allocation in the previous months. However, in most cases, the equity exposure remained closer to their respective multi-year low levels
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Equity allocation in balanced advantage funds (BAFs), which dynamically shift between equity and debt based on market conditions, has edged higher over the past year, with most schemes now being predominantly invested in equities.
 
The net equity exposure of BAFs had dipped to low levels last August as soaring equity market valuations tilted the risk-reward scale towards debt.
 
Fast forward to now: the top five schemes in the category (excluding Edelweiss BAF, which follows a contrarian allocation model) had an average net equity exposure of 55.5 per cent at the end of August, up from 42.8 per cent a year
