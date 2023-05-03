Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

In this section

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Astec LifeSciences tumbles 10% on loss in Q4; stock down 44% in six months

IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 8% as Go First files for bankruptcy

RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Shares of Aviation sector were catching limelight on Wednesday, following the unlisted airline owned by Wadia group Go First filed for bankruptcy.

InterGlobe Aviation’s shares hit a new 52-week high, a gap up opening supported by strong volumes, while SpiceJet’s shares were seen trading over 4 per cent, crossing above average volumes of last several months.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways (India) locked in 5 per upper circuit, showing a rebound from its 52-week low.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com