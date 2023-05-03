close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

Indigo shares may hit a new historic peak once it settles over Rs 2,200 level.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Go First
Web Exclusive Premium

Aviation stocks in focus

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Aviation sector were catching limelight on Wednesday, following the unlisted airline owned by Wadia group Go First filed for bankruptcy.
InterGlobe Aviation’s shares hit a new 52-week high, a gap up opening supported by strong volumes, while SpiceJet’s shares were seen trading over 4 per cent, crossing above average volumes of last several months. 
Meanwhile, Jet Airways (India) locked in 5 per upper circuit, showing a rebound from its 52-week low.
Or

Also Read

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 8% as Go First files for bankruptcy

Astec LifeSciences tumbles 10% on loss in Q4; stock down 44% in six months

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

MARKET LIVE: Broader indices shine; FMCG, Realty stocks defy weakness

Interglobe Aviat

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Bankruptcy Airline IndiGo SpiceJet stock stock market trading Trading strategies Buzzing stocks Stocks calls Aviation sector Trading stock market rally stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals technical charts Chart Reading

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Barring Indigo shares, Spice Jet & Jet Airways trade on sluggish note

Go First
2 min read

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

Hindustan Aeronautics joins Rs 1-trillion market cap club; hits new high
3 min read

IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 8% as Go First files for bankruptcy

IndiGo
2 min read

Astec LifeSciences tumbles 10% on loss in Q4; stock down 44% in six months

Sensex
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Delivery
3 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Welspun India zooms 20% as investors cheer buyback plan, strong Q4 results

Welspun India
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
3 min read

Datamatics hits 20% upper circuit on strong Q4FY23 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon