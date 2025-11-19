Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Non-auto segments to drive growth for Bharat Forge as demand recovers

Despite demand challenges and export headwinds, analysts say Bharat Forge's diversified revenue base, strong defence order pipeline

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I
The revenues of the company’s standalone operations declined 13.3 per cent over the year-ago quarter on account of lower volumes (tonnage) and realisations.

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

The stock of auto components major Bharat Forge is up 14.6 per cent over the past month. Though demand challenges persist, strong operating performance in the September quarter, a diversified revenue base and expectations of gradual recovery have turned sentiment positive for the stock. At the current price of Rs 1,446, the stock is trading at 51 times its FY27 earnings estimates.
 
The revenues of the company’s standalone operations declined 13.3 per cent over the year-ago quarter on account of lower volumes (tonnage) and realisations. While tonnage was down 11.9 per cent, average sales price fell 1.6 per
