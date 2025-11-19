Non-auto segments to drive growth for Bharat Forge as demand recovers

The stock of auto components major Bharat Forge is up 14.6 per cent over the past month. Though demand challenges persist, strong operating performance in the September quarter, a diversified revenue base and expectations of gradual recovery have turned sentiment positive for the stock. At the current price of Rs 1,446, the stock is trading at 51 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

The revenues of the company’s standalone operations declined 13.3 per cent over the year-ago quarter on account of lower volumes (tonnage) and realisations. While tonnage was down 11.9 per cent, average sales price fell 1.6 per