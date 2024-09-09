Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel's valuations to sustain on market share & cash flow gains

Bharti Airtel's valuations to sustain on market share & cash flow gains

Given these triggers, brokerages believe that premium valuations for the stock are justified

Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Premium

Expectations of more hikes would reflect in higher ARPUs and improve the cash flows of the market leaders | Photo: Bloomberg

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
The stock of telecom major Bharti Airtel (Bharti) has gained 25 per cent since the start of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
These gains could sustain given market share improvement, lower capex intensity, customer upgrades and expectation of more price hikes going ahead. 

Given these triggers, brokerages believe that premium valuations for the stock are justified. The stock is trading at 11.5 times its enterprise value to operating profit and this is 30 per cent higher than the average over the last five years. 

The key triggers are continued market share gains and improvement in

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon