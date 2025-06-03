Bharti Hexacom stock hits new high, zooms 58% from April low; here's why

Share price of Bharti Hexacom today

Shares of Bharti Hexacom hit a new high of ₹1,933.45, as they rallied 4.5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of telecom services provider was quoting higher for the seventh straight trading day, surging 16 per cent during this period. It has bounced back 58 per cent from its three-month low of ₹1,225 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 10:22 AM; Bharti Hexacom was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,908.35, as compared to 0.07 per cent