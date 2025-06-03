Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Hexacom stock hits new high, zooms 58% from April low; here's why

The stock price of this telecom services provider quoted higher for the seventh straight trading day, surging 16 per cent during this period.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Share price of Bharti Hexacom today

 
Shares of Bharti Hexacom hit a new high of ₹1,933.45, as they rallied 4.5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on a healthy business outlook. 
 
The stock price of telecom services provider was quoting higher for the seventh straight trading day, surging 16 per cent during this period. It has bounced back 58 per cent from its three-month low of ₹1,225 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
At 10:22 AM; Bharti Hexacom was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,908.35, as compared to 0.07 per cent
