Bolt.Earth eyes FY27 profitability, plans IPO in 2027-28 amid EV boom

Bolt.Earth eyes FY27 profitability, plans IPO in 2027-28 amid EV boom

Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network with over 100,000 chargers, expects to post profitability in FY27 and list publicly by 2028 as it expands across 1,800 cities

Bolt.Earth is also backed by Version One Ventures from Canada, Prime Venture Partners, ITI Growth, and Chetan Maini — the father of India’s EV movement — through his fund, Micelio Mobility.

Sohini Das Mumbai
As electric vehicle (EV) adoption rises beyond metros into tier-II and tier-III cities, Bengaluru-based Bolt.Earth, India’s largest EV charging network with a 63 per cent share of the public charging market, expects to turn profitable in FY27 and go for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2027 or early 2028.
 
It would be the first EV charging network provider to turn profitable, claims Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S Raghav Bharadwaj. Having deployed over 100,000 chargers across 1,800 cities and towns — including Lakshadweep — the company aims to install one million chargers annually by 2028 as it enters
