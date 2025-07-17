Breakout stocks: ixigo, 5 other smallcap shares ripe for up to 32% rally

Smallcap shares were seen outperforming the broader market on Thursday. As of 1 PM, the BSE SmallCap index was up 0.4 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent, and the MidCap index up 0.2 per cent. Out of the 250 BSE Smallcap index shares, 156 were seen trading with gains. Among these 6 smallcaps namely - Le Travenues Technology (ixigo), Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), Radhika Jeweltech, Ksolves India, Gujarat Apollo Industries and Mirc Electronics - rallied in the range of 9 - 20 per cent, and in the process gave a breakout on the daily