Breakout stocks: SRF, Shoppers Stop can rally up to 10%, hint tech charts

Alok Industries, Chambal Fertilisers, Shoppers Stop and SRF are among the select Nifty 500 stocks that seemed to have turned favourable, and hold promise of a potential trend reversal, based on the recent price action.
These four stocks have managed to scale back above the 30-day EMA (Exponential moving
Average) and further the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reversal) indicator signaled a favourable trend going ahead.
The Parabolic SAR indicator helps in identifying suitable entry and exit points using a trailing stop and reverse method.
Here's what the daily charts suggest for these four stocks.
Alok Industries
Current Price: Rs 27.35
Upside Potential: 10%
Support: Rs 26.20
Alok Industries has