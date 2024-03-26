Breakout stocks: SRF, Shoppers Stop can rally up to 10%, hint tech charts

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Alok Industries, Chambal Fertilisers, Shoppers Stop and SRF are among the select Nifty 500 stocks that seemed to have turned favourable, and hold promise of a potential trend reversal, based on the recent price action.

These four stocks have managed to scale back above the 30-day EMA (Exponential moving

Average) and further the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reversal) indicator signaled a favourable trend going ahead.

The Parabolic SAR indicator helps in identifying suitable entry and exit points using a trailing stop and reverse method.

Here's what the daily charts suggest for these four stocks.

Alok Industries

Current Price: Rs 27.35

Upside Potential: 10%

Support: Rs 26.20

Alok Industries has