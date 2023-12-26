Broad-based profit growth make the case of actively managed funds in 2024

Actively managed funds, especially those with greater flexibility to invest in stocks across sectors and market capitalisation like multicap and flexicap, can outperform other strategies in 2024 if the prevailing trend in corporate earnings and profit growth continues, according to analysts.

"Corporate profits are mean-reverting to higher levels. Also, the decade-long trend of profit concentration is reversing. For investors, opportunities for alpha creation increase with relatively undiscovered names garnering larger profit shares," ASK Private Wealth said in a recent report.

In the last year, flexicap funds have delivered a 27 per cent return on average. Multicap funds have generated a 33 per cent return. However, their performance was overshadowed by smallcap and midcap funds. The two offerings have garnered the majority of the flows in 2023 on the back of their performance.

Performance-wise, a key highlight of 2023 was the comeback of active largecap fund managers, who managed to deliver improved performance on the back of a broad-based rally. Active largecap funds, who have the toughest job in terms of outperforming the benchmark, fared better in 2023 as their bets in mid- and small-cap stocks paid off. In the one-year period, almost 50 per cent of the active largecap schemes have delivered higher returns than the most popular passive offerings in the largecap space — Nifty 50 index funds and ETFs.

"With earnings growth back in a larger cross-section of companies and sectors, the opportunity to generate alpha has increased. A run-up in stocks of sectors like industrials, capital goods, and even the hotel sector, which are under-represented in the index due to poor performance over the past decade, gave a leg up to fund managers who had allotted higher weighting to these sectors ahead of time due to high conviction," said Sailesh Raj Bhan, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), equity, Nippon India MF.

Active large-cap fund managers face more significant challenges in their pursuit of alpha compared to those managing small-cap or mid-cap oriented schemes. Among them are a limited set of stocks, negligible pricing anomalies, or information asymmetry that help certain fund managers make outsized gains.

However, in 2023, it was the active midcap and smallcap funds that lagged. Experts attribute the underperformance to multiple factors, such as the underperformance of their largecap allocations and a sharp rally in some sections of the market where active fund managers have limited exposure. Passive funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Smallcap 50 topped the one-year returns chart (as of December 24) of the respective categories. They have delivered 48 per cent and 60 per cent return, respectively. Compared to the broader index S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index (TRI), 28 per cent of active funds have outperformed. In the smallcap space, 41 per cent of active funds have done better than the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap TRI, shows data from Value Research.

"Alpha generation is typically cyclical in nature over the shorter run. In CY 2023, we have seen very broad-based performance across mid and small-cap stocks and this has primarily led to underperformance of mid and small-cap funds in general as the fund portfolios are typically smaller in terms of coverage of the segment," said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Overall, the smallcap space, followed by midcaps, delivered the highest return. Some analysts expect the momentum to shift towards largecap stocks next year.

"Largecaps can be the flavor of the market in 2023, followed by mid-caps, if the foreign flows remain strong," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head of Wealth at AUM Capital.