Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brokerage stocks tank up to 40% in 2 months; Time for pullback, hint charts

A retracement of up to 50 per cent of the recent fall, can lead up to 18% rally in shares of IIFL Securities, Geojit and Emkay, show technical charts.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of brokerage firms have witnessed a sharp sell-off in the last two months, having declined up to 40 per cent, even as the benchmark indices gained 2 per cent. 

Will the beaten down stocks witness some pullback or is more pain in store?

Here’s what the charts suggest.

IIFL Securities
Current Price: Rs 114
Upside Potential: 18.4%
Support: Rs 108; Rs 104

The share price of IIFL Securities has witnessed a steep 40 per cent fall in the last two months, from its high of Rs 180 levels. Prior to that, the stock had surged 15 per cent in just eight months. 

The recent low

Also Read

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

IIFL Finance slumps 20% post RBI ban on sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

IIFL Finance jumps 10% after 2-day losses on Fairfax fund's infusion plan

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Delta Corp hits over 3-year low; stock tanks 55% from 52-week high

Reliance jumps 3% as Goldman Sachs sees up to 56% upside in stock by FY26

ABB India hits new high on strong outlook; surges 46% from Feb low

These 10 smallcap stocks hit new highs, zoom over 100% in FY24 so far

Zomato, Nykaa: New-age stocks defy market fall; analysts see more upside

Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts IIFL Motilal Oswal Financial Services Geojit Financial Services Emkay Global Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon