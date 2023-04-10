BSE products to get nip-and tuck-treatment under Sundararaman Ramamurthy



Under the leadership of Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the exchange has lined up several changes in the cash market, equity derivatives, as well as currency derivatives. BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), Asia’s oldest bourse, is initiating several tweaks to its products to arrest the fall in market share — both in the equity cash and derivatives segments — said people in the know.



For the cash segment, BSE has reduced the tick size to just 1 paisa for stocks below Rs 100. The move has already started to yield results, with the turnover for stocks in this segment growing 14 per cent in March. Ramamurthy — an early architect of the rival National Stock Exchange — took charge as managing director and chief executive officer of BSE in January.



Strikes with an interval of 10 paise strike interval have contributed to 64 per cent of the US dollar/rupee turnover in March. In February, the BSE introduced the 10 paise strike intervals for the currency options segment. The move helps lower premiums, leading to lower costs of trading.

Also Read Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE With NSE for years, Ramamurthy now set to take over as BSE chief on Jan 4 If you have only one exchange, you have a problem: BSE chief Ramamurthy Key challenge for new BSE chief: Keep NSE, rival he helped build, in check India 4th most powerful nation in Asia but an 'underachiever': Lowy report Mcap of 8 of top-10 firms climbs Rs 82,169 cr last week; HDFC twins sparkle Macroeconomic data, quarterly results to guide markets next week: Analysts Public sector non-life insurers doesn't respect CLC orders: GIEAIA Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23



The lot sizes of the Sensex will be reduced from 15 to 10; for Bankex Index derivatives, from 20 to 15. The change is aimed at lowering the lot size and thereby the margin to attract traders. The most significant change, however, will be the relaunch of the Sensex and the Bankex derivatives contracts.



The exchange will also reach out to brokers and traders, highlighting the benefits of the product tweaks and low costs. It will also underscore the high correlation between the Sensex and the Nifty — the most popular index derivatives. Now, the Sensex contract size will be Rs 6 lakh, compared to the Nifty’s Rs 9 lakh.



“The exchange has been in dialogue with several top brokers like Zerodha, Upstox, ICICI Securities, and Axis Securities. On many platforms, the BSE was not getting access and prices were not being shown to traders. The BSE is engaging with them to facilitate the same,” said a person in the know. Another unique proposition offered by the bourse will be to move the day of expiry to Friday (from Thursday) to appeal to traders with specific hedging and trading needs.



Notwithstanding lower costs, the BSE has failed to develop any cracks in NSE’s dominant position. The transaction charges in equity futures at BSE are zero, while it claims 90 per cent lower transaction charges in equity options.



“The impact costs for the BSE are on the higher side. It is like a chicken-and-egg situation. All these product tweaks are innovative but traders won’t move unless there is liquidity. And liquidity cannot be generated until traders move,” said a broker. Industry players say traders are willing to incur higher costs of trading for a venue that offers deeper liquidity, helping lower impact costs.



Meanwhile, in the derivatives segment, its market share has dropped to near-zero, from 2.5 per cent at the end of last financial year. In the cash segment, the bourse had a market share of nearly 7 per cent in March, up from 6.6 per cent a month earlier.







