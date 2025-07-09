BSE rides global rally, strong revenue streams; attracts analyst scrutiny

BSE Ltd, India and Asia’s oldest stock exchange, is setting the trading floor on fire. The exchange closed with a share price of ₹2,820.10 on July 3, up from ₹860.84 at the end of June last year. Its market cap climbed to ₹1.15 trillion on July 3, up from ₹34,961 crore at the end of June 2024. BSE’s market cap first entered the ₹1 trillion club in May this year and it continues to make fresh highs every week.

BSE’s market cap is up nearly 20 times since its initial listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in February 2017.