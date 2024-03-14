Sensex (    %)
                             
Can the sell-off in mid, smallcap stocks spread to the large-cap universe?

Most analysts, however, do not think so as they expect a minor dip and a sharp recovery as investors flock to the large-caps in search of safety and value buying as the mid-and small-caps falter.

Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Tracking losses in the broader market that has seen the Nifty Smallcap 250 index and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices slip 9 per cent 6.1 per cent in the last three sessions, the frontline Nifty 50 index has remained resilient and registered a fall of 2.2 per cent during this period.

Going ahead, can the nervousness in the mid- and small-cap universe spread to the large-cap peers?

Most analysts do not think so. They expect a minor dip and a sharp recovery as investors flock to the large-caps in search of safety and value buying as the mid-and small-caps falter.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

