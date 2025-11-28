Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Canara raises 3.5K cr through AT1 bonds; Bharati Telecom raises Rs 8.5k cr

Canara Bank has raised ₹3,500 cr through its first at1 bond issue of FY26, while Bharti telecom secured ₹8,500 cr via short-tenor bonds to refinance upcoming maturities amid rising bank bond activity

Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab National Bank are also looking to raise funds this year through Tier-II bonds. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday raised Rs 3,500 crore through additional tier I (AT1) bonds at 7.55 per cent interest rate in the first such issuance of FY26, said sources.
 
Separately, Bharti Telecom raised Rs 8,500 crore through two tranches of bonds maturing in 24 months and 38 months. The holding company of telecom giant Bharti Airtel will pay an annual coupon of 7.30 per cent and 7.40 per cent for the bonds. The funds are being raised largely for refinancing upcoming debt maturities. In October, Bharti Telecom raised Rs 10,500 crore through the sale of bonds maturing
