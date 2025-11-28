Canara raises 3.5K cr through AT1 bonds; Bharati Telecom raises Rs 8.5k cr

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday raised Rs 3,500 crore through additional tier I (AT1) bonds at 7.55 per cent interest rate in the first such issuance of FY26, said sources.

Separately, Bharti Telecom raised Rs 8,500 crore through two tranches of bonds maturing in 24 months and 38 months. The holding company of telecom giant Bharti Airtel will pay an annual coupon of 7.30 per cent and 7.40 per cent for the bonds. The funds are being raised largely for refinancing upcoming debt maturities. In October, Bharti Telecom raised Rs 10,500 crore through the sale of bonds maturing