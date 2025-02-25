Capex slows in FY25 but key infrastructure, power players set to benefit

Post-election capital expenditure (capex) has been weak at 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in M9FY25.

The FY25 revised estimates (RE) indicate 7 per cent growth in FY25 against FY24, implying 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY25 government capex.

But much of this will be driven by equity infusions into public sector undertakings (PSUs), such as capital support of ₹69,700 crore for BSNL.

The government is likely to miss its capex target in FY25, which, according to the RE, is ₹8.2 trillion, lower than the budget estimates (BE) by 8.3 per cent.

Budget FY26 has an allocation of ₹11.2 trillion,