Capital goods stocks could surge on order visibility, pick-up in exports

Near-term trigger is the strong Q4 results led by revenue growth and expanding margins

Devangshu Datta
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
A huge jump in order inflows has led to a fair amount of investment into the capital goods sector. Indeed, the BSE Capital Goods Index has risen by over 7 per cent this year comfortably outperforming the Sensex and Nifty. The rise in orders is largely driven by policy initiatives from the government. There is the budgetary thrust on infrastructure and mining. The other is the emphasis on defence indigenisation coupled to the interest in the related aerospace and space sectors. In addition, there is some pickup in export orders for EPC companies like L&T and KEC Int.
The FPIs have started to bet big on this sector, after years of being underweight. Are the new valuations sustainable? Well, for one thing, the new valuations are based on clear visibility of revenues through the medium term given the full order books. However, they may be underestimating factors like potential delays and holdups as well as overestimating the potential margins. Commodity inflation f
Topics : Capital goods FPIs Markets

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

