Cash flow concerns likely to keep Hindalco's stock under pressure

The hike in capex projections at Novelis and the fire at one of its plants have impacted its parent Hindalco’s stock price adversely. Novelis (a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hindalco) has revised the Bay Minette, Alabama project cost to $5 billion from earlier guidance of $4.1 billion and initial estimate of $2.5 billion.

This implies around 7.3 per cent post-tax return on capital employed or RoCE, apart from risks of more overruns and concerns about execution. Earnings and free cash flow in the next few quarters may also be under pressure due to the