Cash flow concerns likely to keep Hindalco's stock under pressure

Cash flow concerns likely to keep Hindalco's stock under pressure

The entire cashflow impact will be visible in H2FY26 though management is guiding for 70-80 per cent loss recovery in insurance

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India
The upwards revision of capex implies low return profile while additional capex for Oswego repairs, higher working capital requirements and cashflow squeezes could lead to further stress.The upwards revision of capex implies low return profile while additional capex for Oswego repairs, higher working capital requirements and cashflow squeezes could lead to further stress. (Source: Hindalco Industries Ltd)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

The hike in capex projections at Novelis and the fire at one of its plants have impacted its parent Hindalco’s stock price adversely. Novelis (a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hindalco) has revised the Bay Minette, Alabama project cost to $5 billion from earlier guidance of $4.1 billion and initial estimate of $2.5 billion.
 
This implies around 7.3 per cent  post-tax return on capital employed or RoCE, apart from risks of more overruns and concerns about execution. Earnings and free cash flow in the next few quarters may also be under pressure due to the
