Cash turnover soft, derivatives volumes jump in Aug amid rising volatility

Cash market volumes stayed subdued for a second straight month amid a broad-based market decline, while derivatives turnover posted double-digit growth in August on the back of rising volatility.

The combined average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the cash segment across the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE stood at ₹1.03 trillion, a modest 0.5 per cent increase month-on-month. This followed a sharper 16 per cent drop in July.

Experts link the softness to back-to-back declines in key indices. The Sensex slipped 1.7 per cent and the Nifty 1.4 per cent in August, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty